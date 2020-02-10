Lockdown lifted from Dr. William A Chapman Elementary School after police clear from gunfire investigation

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Police have lifted the lockdown from Dr. William A Chapman Elementary School in Southwest Miami-Dade after clearing from an investigation into gunfire that rang out near the school.

The school, located in the area of Southwest 140th Avenue and 270th Street, was put under the precautionary lockdown just before 11 a.m., Monday.

Miami-Dade Police said the shots were fired in a field near the school’s campus.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where several MDPD officers could be seen blocking off roads in the area, earlier in the day.

Only one officer now remains on the scene.

