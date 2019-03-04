Lockdown lifted for South Broward High School after reports of trespasser on campus

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A lockdown placed on South Broward High School has been lifted after reports were made about a trespasser on the school grounds.

The school, located in the area of North Federal Highway and Shenandoah Street, was placed on lockdown at around 9:30 a.m. on Monday.

Hollywood Police responded to the scene and placed one in custody.

All clear has been given. Student in custody. No threats or weapons involved. https://t.co/GzzTP6nZKq — HollywoodFL Police (@HollywoodFLPD) March 4, 2019

A student was said to have been late to school and jumped a fence instead of checking in at the school’s office, causing speculation of a trespasser.

The lockdown was lifted at around 10 a.m.

