Lockdown lifted for South Broward High School after reports of trespasser on campus

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A lockdown placed on South Broward High School has been lifted after reports were made about a trespasser on the school grounds.
The school, located in the area of North Federal Highway and Shenandoah Street, was placed on lockdown at around 9:30 a.m. on Monday.
Hollywood Police responded to the scene and placed one in custody.
A student was said to have been late to school and jumped a fence instead of checking in at the school’s office, causing speculation of a trespasser.
The lockdown was lifted at around 10 a.m.
Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.