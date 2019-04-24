Lockdown lifted for Hialeah Senior High after unfounded reports of armed student

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have lifted a lockdown placed at Hialeah Senior High School after reports of an armed student went unfounded.

The call came in just after 10:30 a.m. Wednesday regarding a student possibly armed at the school, which is located in the area of East Fourth Avenue and 47th Street.

The school was placed on lockdown as police investigated.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where several police vehicles could be seen outside of the school.

Parents waited outside of the school’s doors after receiving text messages and calls from their children with updates on the situation.

According to Miami-Dade Schools Police, the possibility of an armed student on campus was a rumor, but police took the situation seriously and looked into it.

