Lockdown lifted for Dillard High School

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have lifted a lockdown placed Dillard High School.

Police responded to the school on Tuesday morning after reports were made of a possible trespasser.

The school, located near Northwest 27th Avenue and 11th Street, was placed on lockdown just before 8 a.m.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where multiple police officers could be seen outside of the school. A group of students could also be seen sitting and standing outside of the campus.

The lockdown was lifted at approximately 9 a.m. and students have since been allowed back into the school.

