Lockdown lifted for Dillard Elementary, Dillard High after unfounded reports of armed student

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The lockdown for both Dillard Elementary and Dillard High School has been lifted after police were unable to confirm reports of a possible armed student on campus.

The schools, located in the area of Northwest 27th Avenue and 11th Street in Fort Lauderdale, were placed on lockdown just after 10 a.m. Monday.

The lockdown was modified to a code yellow before it was completely lifted at around 12 p.m. after no weapons were found on the campus by police.

Fort Lauderdale Police officials said they received a call that a student had a gun in his waistband and was showing it to other students.

“We searched the entire school. No weapons were found, no injuries, no other student claimed to see a gun,” said Fort Lauderdale Detective Traci Figone. “No one else matched the description that was given on the 911 call.”

7 SkyForce HD was over the high school where a heavy police presence could be seen outside.

#FLPD #UPDATE Officers were unable to confirm the reports. No weapons were located. FLPD is clearing the scene at this time. https://t.co/wuxcYOD2xS — Fort Lauderdale PD (@FLPD411) March 11, 2019

Parents made their way to the school Monday afternoon to pick up their children.

“I said, ‘Put stuff up against the door,’ and she said, ‘Mom, we barricaded the door.’ They found wire and something and locked the doors inside because it wasn’t locked from the outside,” said parent Lashonda Presley.

“He sent a text saying, ‘They got guns and everything’ and that he was scared, and they’ve been on the ground almost an hour now,” said parent Shakira McFadden.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue crews made one transport unrelated to the incident after a student suffered an asthma attack.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.