Lockdown lifted for 2 schools while police search for Hollywood armed subject

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A lockdown that had been placed on two schools while police searched for an armed subject has been lifted.

Hollywood Police responded to the scene along the 2300 block of Pershing Street, Thursday afternoon.

Attucks Middle School and Mary F. Bethune Elementary School were locked down as a precaution, police said.

According to police, both schools were set to dismiss at around 3:30 p.m., but the children were held while they conducted their search.

The lockdowns were lifted just after 4:45 p.m.

7 Skyforce HD hovered over the scene where police could be seen searching some homes in the area.

Aerial footage showed a long line of cars with parents trying to pick up their children from the schools.

Police have since left the scene after not finding a subject.

