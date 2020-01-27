Lockdown lifted for 2 Pembroke Pines schools after unfounded reports of ‘suspicious incident’

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Two schools in Pembroke Pines were temporarily put on a precautionary lockdown while police investigated reports of a “suspicious incident” on both campuses.

Pembroke Pines Police responded to Pembroke Pines Charter Elementary – FSU Campus, located at 501 SW 172 Ave, and Franklin Academy, located at 18800 Pines Blvd, on Monday morning.

UPDATE: The school lockdowns have been lifted. No crime or suspicious incident were determined to have taken place on either campus. https://t.co/NY2NGIljCl — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) January 27, 2020

Just after 9:30 a.m., police tweeted the lockdowns were lifted and the reports of the suspicious incidents were unfounded.

