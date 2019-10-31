Lockdown lifted for 2 Fort Lauderdale schools after police investigate bomb threat

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two Fort Lauderdale school lockdowns have been lifted after police found nothing following a bomb threat at a Sunrise Middle School.

Fort Lauderdale Police responded to the campus, located in the area of Northeast 14th Street and 17th Avenue, at approximately 12 p.m. Thursday.

Police said the threat was phoned in.

7SkyForce HD flew over the school where the students were evacuated to the shade of some trees.

K-9 officers swept the campus, but officials said nothing suspicious was found.

Officials said Bennett Elementary School was placed on a modified lockdown due to its proximity to the middle school.

