Lockdown lifted for 2 Dania Beach schools, suspect in custody

DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A lockdown has been lifted for two Dania Beach schools after a wanted suspect was taken into custody.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies have taken a suspect into custody after a search near Phippen Road and Southwest Fourth Terrace in Dania Beach, Wednesday.

Attucks Middle and Bethune Elementary schools were placed on lockdown as a precaution, but the lockdown has since been lifted.

It is unclear what the suspect was wanted for.

