Lockdown lifted at Taravella High after reports of suspicious person unfounded

CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have lifted a lockdown at J.P. Taravella High School after reports of a suspicious person went unfounded.

Coral Springs Police posted to Twitter that students were on a code red as they investigated, just after 8 a.m., Thursday.

Members of the SWAT team also responded to assist.

According to officials, a student at the school believed he saw a former student on campus.

Just before 10 a.m., the lockdown was lifted after officials confirmed the student in question was at home.

*UPDATE * We identified the circumstances involving the initial suspicious person call & confirmed no threat or danger to the school. The Code Red has been lifted from JPT HS & school will resume normal activities. We are clearing resources from the roadways. — Coral Springs Police (@CoralSpringsPD) April 4, 2019

Roadways in the area were temporarily blocked by emergency vehicles.

However, the roads have been reopened and traffic is flowing.

