PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - A lockdown has been lifted at South Plantation High School after police said a called-in threat was unfounded.

The school, located at 1300 SW 54th Ave., was put on lockdown shortly before noon, Friday.

7SkyForce hovered over the campus where officers could be seen outside the school. Several students were also seen across the street.

According to authorities, a phone call from a blocked number was made referencing an intruder at the high school.

Just before 12:45 p.m., the lockdown was lifted.

