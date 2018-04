MIAMI (WSVN) - A high school in Miami was placed on lockdown, Thursday morning.

According to Miami-Dade Police, South Miami High School was on lockdown after a phone threat was made at around 9 a.m.

School board units responded, but said they found nothing dangerous.

School officials said these threats tend to come in more often during testing.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.