SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An investigation is underway following a lockdown that caused mass confusion at Miami Killian Senior High School.

The school, located at 10655 SW 97th Ave., was placed on lockdown at around noon, Friday.

All out chaos broke out at the high school as parents fought outside the school while they waited for their children inside.

“Mama were in code red,” wrote a student via text message.

“I love you so much please be careful,” replied the mother via text.

“Im scared,” replied the student.

Mother Jennifer Touma arrived at the school after she received a text message that read, “We are all back in a corner. They’re bringing search dogs. I’m scared.”

“Now she called me on facetime. They had to turn off the lights, be silent in class and not say a word because they don’t know,” said Touma.

After the school was placed on lockdown, there was no mention of a gun. However, a gun was mentioned on social media, which triggered parents to respond to the school.

“Not only that we don’t know if it’s a shooting that they were trying to do, because of the lack of communication from the city of Dade to the parents,” said Touma. “We don’t know much. We’re hearing from the kids. They are saying it could have been a gun trade.”

Minutes later, a frustrated mother was seen throwing punches, and police stepped in shortly before the children were released.

The lockdown was lifted shortly after 3:30 p.m.

Police have not specified why the school was placed on lockdown, only saying that it is an active investigation.

The school district has yet to comment about reports on an alleged gun on campus.

