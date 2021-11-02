DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A lockdown at Doral Academy has been lifted after police investigated a report of a nearby suspicious person who may be armed.
The school and surrounding area were placed on lockdown while police investigated the report.
However, at 3 p.m., police tweeted that the area was secure and that Doral Academy and traffic in the area had been reopened.
Police did not say if a subject was found.
Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.