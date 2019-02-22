Lockdown lifted at Dillard High School after student brings weapon to school

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Dillard High School was placed on lockdown after a student allegedly brought a weapon to school.

The school, located near Northwest 25th Terrace and 11th Street, in Fort Lauderdale was placed on lockdown at around 9:15 a.m. on Friday after reports were made that a student had brought a gun to the school.

Fort Lauderdale Police responded to the campus and detained a 12-year-old sixth grade student who was found with a BB gun.

The lockdown lasted approximately 30 minutes.

Dillard High School teaches students in grades six through 12.

