Lockdown lifted at Dillard High School after police receive tip of gun on campus

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Dillard High School in Fort Lauderdale was placed on lockdown Thursday morning after police received a tip of a gun on campus.

7Skyforce was over the school just before 9 a.m., where officers were seen outside of a building at the high school.

According to Fort Lauderdale Police, the student in question was found but did not have a gun.

The campus was on a Code Red lockdown until 10 a.m., when police issued the all clear.

