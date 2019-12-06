Lockdown due to shooting threat lifted at 4 Weston schools

WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - Authorities have lifted a lockdown at four Weston schools located near each other due to a shooting threat made to one of the schools.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to Cypress Bay High School’s campus, located in the area Southwest 45th Street and Bonaventure Boulevard, just after 10 a.m., Friday.

Falcon Cove Middle School was also put on a “code red” lockdown due to the proximity to Cypress Bay. Manatee Bay and Everglades Elementary School were also placed on a modified lockdowns.

For rightfully concerned parents: there was an emailed and text threat. The police have to take it seriously. They currently see no danger at the school but will search it COMPLETELY. @browardsheriff @CityofWeston — City of Weston (@CityofWeston) December 6, 2019

BSO officials said it was a shooting threat that was texted out and emailed.

Additional tactical units responded to the scene to assist in the investigation.

The lockdown was later lifted, and the source of the threats is under investigation.

