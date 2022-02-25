SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An investigation is underway following a lockdown that caused mass confusion at Miami Killian Senior High School.

The school, located at 10655 SW 97th Ave., was placed on lockdown at around noon, Friday.

All out chaos broke out at the high school as parents fought outside the school while they waited for their children inside.

“Mama were in code red,” wrote a student via text message.

“I love you so much please be careful,” replied the mother via text.

“Im scared,” replied the student.

Mother Jennifer Touma arrived at the school after she received a text message that read, “We are all back in a corner. They’re bringing search dogs. I’m scared.”

“Now she called me on facetime. They had to turn off the lights, be silent in class and not say a word because they don’t know,” said Touma.

The school was placed on lockdown after a weapon was sighted on campus. The rumored weapon was a gun, according to a spokesperson for Miami-Dade County Public Schools.

A student recored a video from inside where a code red announcement was heard.

“I had to drop because it was so scary,” said one studnet.

“We were on lockdown, and it was kinda scary, you know? I felt butterflies in my stomach,” said student Jayden Morel.

Before this was made official to media, a gun was mentioned on social media, which triggered parents to respond to the school.

“Not only that we don’t know if it’s a shooting that they were trying to do, because of the lack of communication from the city of Dade to the parents,” said Touma. “We don’t know much. We’re hearing from the kids. They are saying it could have been a gun trade.”

Minutes later, a frustrated mother was seen throwing punches, and police stepped in shortly before the children were released.

“Half of the people were panicking in there because we were kind of scared. The rumors we were hearing, we were freaking out,” said student Ashley Garcia.

“This is the second time this month that we are on code red,” said Touma.

“This makes me want to quit my job and home school my kids,” said one parent.

“Check you kids bags,” said Touma. “If you have a gun, lock it up and put it away. It doesn’t need to be seen. My kid comes here to get an education, not to be going through this.”

The lockdown was lifted shortly after 3:30 p.m.

Two students were arrested for the gun incident, said M-DCPS, and two parents were arrested during the controlled dismissal, due to a physical altercation.

It remains unknown what charges the student and parents are facing or if they will be charged at all.

Police have not specified why the school was placed on lockdown, only saying that it is an active investigation.

The school district has yet to comment about reports on an alleged gun on campus.

