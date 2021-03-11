Lockdown at Cooper City school lifted after reported online threat

COOPER CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials have lifted a precautionary lockdown placed on a Cooper City school after, school administrators said, they received an online threat to the campus.

7Skyforce HD hovered over parents waiting in the dismissal line to pick up their children from Franklin Academy, at around 4 p.m., Thursday.

Franklin Academy’s executive director said the school received an online threat but would not elaborate as to the nature of the threat.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies later determined there was no threat to the campus.

