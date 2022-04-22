COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - Coconut Creek High School, located at 1400 NW 44th Avenue in Coconut Creek, was on lockdown after police got a report of a possible gunman on campus, Friday afternoon.

7Skyforce hovered over the school and captured a large police presence at the scene.

A school resource officer got a tip that someone brought a gun to the school.

The person who was said to be armed is now in police custody and has been identified.

The weapon was not found on the suspect.

Police are now searching the campus to find the alleged weapon.

The school remained on a code red lockdown and there have been no reported injuries.

Students are being directed to the community center south of the school for pick-up.

