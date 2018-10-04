Local TPS recipients react to judge’s ruling blocking end of protections

MIAMI (WSVN) - Local Temporary Protected Status recipients are reacting to a judge’s ruling that blocks the Trump administration from ending their protected status in the United States.

TPS holders, Haitian activists, Miami advocates and elected officials gathered Thursday morning at the offices of the Family Action Movement Network to discuss the federal judge’s ruling, while also breathing a temporary sigh of relief.

Tens of thousands of residents in South Florida are currently TPS, including a number of Haitian nationals who left the country after the 2010 earthquake.

The judge ruled that despite the Trump administration’s desire to end the program, it is here to stay for now. The judge cited the president’s own comments for part of the reasoning, including a 2015 speech calling immigrants from Mexico drug dealers and rapists, and the the president’s hope to ban people from a majority-Muslim countries from entering the United States.

The Family Action Movement Network sees this move as good news. However, they recognize that it is only a temporary solution.

Their next plan is to push out the vote during the mid-term elections, so that more Democrats are elected and Congress is pressured into coming up with a permanent solution.

They believe the White House will appeal this decision soon, and if the White House is successful, then 300,000 families could end up being separated if they lose their TPS protection.

