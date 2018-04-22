DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Students from four South Florida schools showed off their culinary skills in a competitive tournament in Davie, and it was all for a good cause.

The young cooks went head to head as part of the fifth annual Gridiron Cooking Challenge, Saturday.

Competitors showed off their skills in the kitchen alongside some of their classmates.

When asked whether she considers herself a good cook, participant Emma Segfeldt replied, “I mean, I’m pretty good for my age, I would say.”

For fellow competitor Carlos Sanchez, the event felt like a natural fit. “It’s kind of been my life. Eating a lot of food has kind of been my thing,” he said.

The schools that vied for victory were Everglades Elementary, Christa McAuliffe Middle, Christ Lutheran School and Veterans Park Academy for the Arts.

The Dairy Council of Florida partnered with the NFL to make the cook-off happen. The goal was to teach the importance of healthy living, healthy eating and other life skills.

“We just want to inspire kids to get cooking in the kitchen — to be hands on, to have fun, experimenting, learn those life skills,” said organizer Teresa Moran-Wiede. “And also to have an opportunity to work as a team together.”

Teams had 60 minutes to complete their dish. Each team cooked up a healthy, dairy-inspired recipe.

Miami Dolphins linebacker Mike Hull, a special guest at the event, stopped by for a visit.

“It’s really cool that they are doing this at such a young age, because when I was that age, I never even thought about that,” said Hull.

After each team was done, judges sampled each dish and cast their votes.

“I think it’s just a cool thing, to be able to cook here and be a part of such a spectacular thing,” said Segfeldt.

In the end, the team from Veterans Park Academy for the Arts prevailed over the opposition. They got to take home a prize package, including $2,500 that will go to their school’s cafeteria, as well as a brand-new iPad.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.