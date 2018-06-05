SOUTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Some South Florida students were rewarded for leading the charge in voter registration.

AMC Theatres, Team 305 and South Florida Cares treated students from Northwestern Senior High School to a private movie screening at AMC Sunset Place 24 in South Miami for their efforts.

The students have an ambitious goal: to ensure 100 percent of eligible voters in their community are registered to vote.

Northwestern Senior High student Brianna Latimore highlighted the importance of letting voters’ voices be heard.

“We’re losing a lot this year. We have lost a lot of teens to gun violence, and it’s kind of tragic, so it needs to stop,” she said. “Stop getting guns more easily and make it harder for us to get guns.”

The wave of activism comes in the wake of the Feb. 14 mass shooting at Parkland’s Marjory Stoneman High School, as well as several others across the nation.

