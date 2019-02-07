MIAMI (WSVN) - Some South Florida high school students came together for a day of awareness.

The 5000 Role Models of Excellence Project observed National Black HIV and AIDS Awareness Day at Jackson Memorial Hospital, Thursday morning.

Students learned about HIV and its impact on local communities.

Program Administrator Dr. Marcus Bright said, “We have medical experts here from Jackson Memorial Hospital who are going to invest and feed information into our young men, so they can be informed to make quality decisions.”

More than 100 students participated in the event.

