Local, state leaders promise action amid search for Miami teen’s shooter

MIAMI (WSVN) - Local and state leaders say they are increasing their efforts to help curb gun violence in South Florida, as police continue their search for the person responsible for shooting a 17-year-old Miami boy in broad daylight.

In a news conference Sunday, officials promised change to help bring down violent crime in Miami’s most troubled communities.

“The violence in this community is as sad as anything can be, said Key Biscayne Police Chief Charles Press.

LaTasha Daniels, CEO of Miami’s Children’s Initiative, introduced an initiative aimed at helping reduce gun violence in these neighborhoods.

“Enough of the killing, enough of the shooting,” she said. “It is our desire to impact the lives of Liberty City residents with a program that takes them from cradle to career.”

The conference took place after a gunman opened fire in the area of Northwest 64th Street and Sixth Avenue, Saturday, just before 1 p.m., striking 17-year-old Deion Hudson.

The teen was found lying in his own blood behind an apartment building.

“He’d been shot twice. Twice, in the knee and in the back,” said Desiree, the teen’s aunt.

Desiree joined other family members on Sunday at Jackson Memorial Hospital, where Hudson is listed in critical condition.

“It ain’t all about the guns. Put them down. My nephew could have lost his life,” she said. “It started with a fight. I’m just letting the world know – put your guns down.”

As this latest victim of gun violence in Miami fights for his life, his family hopes he pulls through.

“It’s a hurt feeling. My nephew is not a bad person,” said Desiree.

Now, as police search for the person responsible for his shooting, his loved ones are praying that he recovers and that this incident sparks an end to gun violence.

“It started with a fight, I’m just letting the world know: out your guns down,” said Desiree. “My nephew is suffering. My nephew is in pain, so if you know something, turn yourself in. That’all I’ve got to say.”

Hudson’s family said he is having trouble breathing.

Investigators have not specified a motive behind the shooting.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

