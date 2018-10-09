Local special task force to head to north Florida ahead of Michael

MIAMI (WSVN) - As Hurricane Michael makes its way towards northern Florida, a group of first responders from South Florida is heading to Ocala to help with the rescue and recovery efforts.

Called the South Florida Urban Search and Rescue, the team is responsible for responding to a host of crises, ranging from natural disasters to terrorist attacks.

The group has been preparing and packing supplies Tuesday morning, with their primary focus being to assist with search and rescue efforts in the water after the storm.

The team is sponsored by the City of Miami, funded by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, and is made up of first responders from various agencies.

“We have a tremendous amount of assets that are pretty much like a Swiss army knife for any type of rescue that could occur, from heavy rescue equipment to swift water boats that we can put on the water,” said City of Miami Assistant Fire Chief Scott Dean. “Hazmat equipment to communications equipment, we pretty much are self-sufficient and we don’t like to rely on anybody, so we take everything that we possibly might need for what ever type of rescue that would come our way.”

The team will go to a staging area in Ocala until the storm has passed and they can begin helping out.

As of 8 a.m. Tuesday, Michael was a Category 2 storm, and is expected to hit the state as a Category 3.

