Local special task force prepares for possible deployment to Puerto Rico ahead of Dorian

MIAMI (WSVN) - Members of the Florida Task Force 2 in South Florida are preparing for a possible deployment to Puerto Rico as Tropical Storm Dorian continues to strengthen in the Atlantic Ocean.

7News cameras captured firefighters putting together rescue pallets at the South Florida Urban Search and Rescue warehouse along Northwest Seventh Street, Sunday night.

“We want to make sure that locals there get the most immediate assistance possible,” said City of Miami Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Scott Dean, “so that if there’s any life-threatening situations, they can be treated and cared for accordingly.”

Miami Fire Rescue is sponsoring the deployment.

The preparations are taking place hours after task force members were informed to remain on standby to fly to Puerto Rico at a moment’s notice.

“We carry our rescue equipment. We carry communications so that we have the ability to talk to one another,” said Dean. “We have planning equipment, logistical equipment. We’re taking swift water capability [vessels], which is some of our boats.”

As Dorian continues to churn and make its way west with the possibility of intensifying, long lines began to form across the island as residents purchased supplies.

Cellphone video captured shoppers flocking to the Costco in Bayamón, Sunday afternoon.

“We’ll be there before the storm hits, ride out the storm,” said Dean. “As soon as it’s clear enough or safe enough for us to go to work, we will.”

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.