Local restaurant owners expressing frustrations over new regulations

MIAMI (WSVN) - Bakan Wynwood is known for fresh margaritas and authentic Mexican food.

Now, because of new COVID-19 regulations In Miami-Dade County, things are shaking up again.

German Barchietto, the Bakan general manager said, “It’s been a roller coaster since we first closed.”

Starting Thursday, restaurants in Miami-Dade can only offer delivery, take out and outdoor dining if they have the space.

Barchietto said, “When we first opened it was 50% capacity.”

Barchietto took 7News inside the now empty dining room.

He said the new rules have really taken a bite out of their busy lunch time rush, but they’re thankful customers still have a healthy appetite for dinner on the patio.

Barchietto said, “It feels like we make two steps forward and one backwards.”

Across the county, other restaurant owners are feeling frustrated. Steve Bradley at Clutch Burger in Coral Gables said, “What are we doing? Are we trying to ruin the economy?”

Bradley also called out county leaders and demanded more transparency.

Bradley said, “We’re blessed that we have outside seating. How many restaurants don’t?”

Broward businesses are also bracing for ramped up restrictions.

As part of the county crackdown, restaurants like Wild Sea on Las Olas Boulevard will have to close earlier, and there are serious seating limits.

Under the new rules, a maximum of six people are allowed per table. Restaurants must close for dining-in at 10 p.m. or they will face closures.

Officials are targeting short-term rentals too. No more than 10 people are allowed from now on.

Heiko Dobrikow, the Riverside Hotel general manager said, “When you look at where most of the violations came from, it was the aspect of social distancing right? And this really controls the aspect of crowd gathering and enhancing the aspect of social distancing.”

Back at Bakan, they’re doing everything they can to keep things business as usual.

The tables are spaced out, and there’s plenty of sanitizer to go around.

Barchietto said, “Safety is first. For our customers, safety is first.”

A group of restaurant owners are planning a protest in downtown Miami Friday.

