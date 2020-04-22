Local restaurant delivers meals to Sunrise, Coral Springs police officers

CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - A local restaurant has honored first responders for all of their hard work during the coronavirus pandemic.

Doris Italian Market and Bakery delivered meals to the Sunrise and Coral Springs Police departments on Wednesday.

Officers enjoyed chicken and penne marinara, fresh rolls, tossed salad and cookies.

The restaurant said it was their small way of saying thank you.

