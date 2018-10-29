Local religious community mourns victims killed in Pittsburgh synagogue shooting

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Religious leaders gathered Monday morning to mourn the 11 victims killed in the shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh.

Led by representatives Debbie Wasserman Schultz and Ted Deutch, the event took place at the Jewish Federation of Broward County.

During the event, religious and local leaders denounced hate in the wake of the shooting.

Eleven memorial candles were also lit up in honor of the 11 victims.

“It took police two days after a man was arrested for allegedly sending more than a dozen pipe bombs to CNN and several high-profile Trump critics, including my own office,” Wasserman Schultz said, wiping away tears. “Just days ago, another racist killer took two lives in a grocery store after failing to force his way into a black church. This must stop. It must stop. We all have a responsibility to turn the volume down.”

“Because there is so much hatred, because there has been so much that we have endured, I’m not sure that this has really sunk in,” Deutch said. “This is the worst, most violent, deadliest attack on the Jewish community in our nation’s history. That’s what happened in Sabbath, in synagogue, in Pittsburgh. For all the people who said this is unimaginable, no doubt, most of us in this room who are Jews thought, ‘My God, we knew eventually this moment would come.'”

Two local prayer memorials are planned for this week, one at the University of Miami’s Coral Gables campus at 9 p.m. on Monday and another at the Holocaust Memorial in Miami Beach at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

