WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - More and more children are learning there’s nothing like a good book, thanks to a South Florida-based reading program.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony and read-in was held Friday at the Women, Infants and Children’s Center in West Miami-Dade.

The Read to Learn Books for Free Campaign, spearheaded by the Miami Book Fair in partnership with The Children’s Trust, is responsible for expanding the number of bookshelves at the clinic. The books are free for the taking and are constantly restocked.

Read to Learn provides more than 4,000 books a week to children who do not have access to them.

