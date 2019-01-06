Local rapper visits teen rescued from submerged vehicle in Miami Lakes

(WSVN) - A teen on the road to recovery got a morale boost from a special visitor while in the hospital.

Local rapper Kiddo Marv stopped by to surprise Dezirea Joseph Gutierrez, who is recovering from a collision that ended in tragedy.

The 15-year-old was rescued from a submerged vehicle after it crashed into a lake in Miami Lakes, Tuesday morning.

The rapper posted a video of the visit on his Twitter and said that her story of survival already made his year.

“Her auntie wrote me on Snapchat, and she sent me the video just to remind me just in case I forgot who she was,” said Marv. “It just touched me. The next morning, I just decided to just head over there.”

My biggest supporter was found unconscious under water in a wrecked car for 30 minutes. She survived. She made my year already. 2019 a blessing 💪🏾💯🙏🏾 Preciate @MajorNine x @DJSamSneak x @Realballgreezy x Yung Miami for making her day as well 💯 pic.twitter.com/MOXbCynk2p — Kiddo Marv (@KiddoMarv) January 3, 2019

Gutierrez was riding in the car with friends when they plunged into the lake near Miami Lakes Drive.

One of the other passengers, 19-year-old Christopher Leyva, lost his life trying to rescue the 15-year-old from the submerged vehicle.

The teen’s family said she is doing much better since the incident but still has a long way to go.

