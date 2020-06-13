Local protesters march for racial equality; pro-police rally held in Coral Gables

COCONUT GROVE, FLA. (WSVN) - - Passionate protesters pounded the pavement across South Florida in their ongoing fight for racial quality, as a rally in support of police officers was held in Coral Gables.

In Coconut Grove, about 100 people marched over a mile to Miami City Hall on Saturday.

“I care about black lives. I care about the future of humanity,” said protester Austin Finney. “If you don’t make changes, we’re not going to last that long. We won’t make it another 200 years.”

In Pompano Beach, more than 40 people gathered to call for reallocating funds away from law enforcement agencies.

7News cameras captured protesters lining a sidewalk while chanting and holding up “Black Lives Matter” signs.

“People really want real justice, and one of our biggest demands is we want funding to be moved from police departments into community-led efforts,” said protester Tiffany Burks.

Demonstrators also took to the streets of Lauderdale Lakes.

​”Black people are tired of this. We are tired of racism and police brutality, and it has to stop,” said a protester. “No justice, no peace.”

But a different kind of protest took place in Coral Gables. About a dozen people came together for a pro-police rally.

Participants condemned the unrest that has been happening across South Florida.

“That doesn’t mean we’re going to encourage disrespect of authority,” said protester Mayra Joli. “There is a fine line between respecting authority and chaos.”​

Saturday’s protests in Miami-Dade and Broward counties remained peaceful.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.