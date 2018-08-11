NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police officers teamed up with at-risk children from across Miami-Dade County for a day of sports, exercise and fun.

The Youth Summer Initiative Field Day was held Saturday at Ives Estates Park in Northeast Miami-Dade. Different police agencies provided food and drinks and took part in the activities.

Miami-Dade Police Officer Hassan Kabir, who works with the department’s youth outreach section, said the event gave these children a chance to positively interact with local law enforcement.

“It’s very important, because it sends that message that when you come as a whole, it helps deter and combat crime, just by simply getting together,” he said. “I feel that our youth is our future, so now’s the time to mentor them and guide them for the right path for the future.”

The young athletes got to enjoy a day filled with activities, including kickball, basketball and rock climbing. Bounce houses were also a favorite.

Those in attendance said the field day was the perfect way to wrap up the summer.

