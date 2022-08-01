(WSVN) - Local organizations prepared children with back-to-school essentials.

Las Olas Chabad Jewish Canter gave away free backpacks and school supplies in Fort Lauderdale, Sunday.

Foundations in the area partnered up with the Jewish organization and organized a drive-thru for students.

They welcomed children and teenagers from elementary, middle and high schools.

An organization in Margate also held an event for children going back to school.

Several organizations came together to host a backpack giveaway at the Margate Sports Complex located on 1695 Banks Road.

Their goal was to hand out 2,000 school bags filled with supplies for their classes.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.