Local organization pleads for more cameras in NW Miami-Dade following fatal shooting of pastor

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - After a pastor was shot and killed at a Northwest Miami-Dade shopping plaza, a local organization is not only pleading with the public for answers, but asking lawmakers to enact lasting change to keep the community safer.

On Wednesday morning, pastors and Miami-Dade Police officers came together to ask for the public’s help in finding 54-year-old Gregory Boyd’s killer and just two days later, another group of community members spoke out.

Community Youth Against Violence members were joined by City of Miami Police officers and local representatives for a public plea for help in reducing crime in the community.

“Cameras see something and cameras say something,” said Pastor Lorenzo Johnson with Community Youth Against Violence. “People are not talking anymore.”

They gathered in the very same spot at the Village Flea Market and Mall where Boyd was shot and killed a week prior.

The Community Youth Against Violence members are asking the county and other area cities to put more cameras in high-crime areas.

“We do know that cameras are very important to the apprehension of offenders,” said Miami Police Major Chiquita Butler. “In a time like this when we need our clergy and we need our men of the cloth, we are losing them to senseless gun violence, unacceptable.”

“All our children are getting killed every day, and you kill a pastor?” said another member. “Nobody has no remorse anymore, but until it happens to you, then you’ll be up here in our shoes.”

The state representative and North Miami official who attended the media event said they will work to push the group’s initiative forward.

