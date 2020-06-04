Local organization donates flowers to family of BSO deputy who died from COVID-19

Related Restaurants and organizations offering free food

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Flowers for Heroes staff members have donated bouquets of flowers to the family of a Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy who lost his life to COVID-19.

The organization’s staff presented two special bouquets to Deputy Shannon Bennett’s family on Thursday.

Bennett contracted the virus in March and died in early April.

The 39-year-old served 12 years at BSO, as well as serving as a school resource officer at Deerfield Beach Elementary School.

“My brother constantly volunteered on opportunities day in and day out to pour into the kids and into the community,” his brother said. “When it came to Christmas, when it came to school starting, he did everything he could so those kids felt loved.”

Flowers for Heroes also donated 80 small bouquets to the Deerfield Beach district office.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.