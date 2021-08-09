MIAMI (WSVN) - Healthcare experts and local officials are urging South Florida residents to get vaccinated as the state continues to break records when it comes to COVID hospitalizations and cases.

Jackson Memorial Hospital announced Monday that they have 125 more COVID-19 positive patients in just a week.

Long lines of vehicles continue at COVID testing sites across South Florida.

7SkyForce hovered over Amelia Earhart Park in Hialeah on Monday morning where dozens of vehicles could be waiting at the testing site.

Others were seen in line at a Miami Beach site.

“It was good and fast,” said one woman.

Others rolled up their sleeve to get vaccinated.

Statewide, hospitalizations on Sunday inched toward the 14,000 mark.

According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Resources, out of the 13,977 hospitalized with the virus, in the state, 2,836 are in the ICU.

The number of hospitalized COVID-19 positive patients nationwide is nearing 70,000.

“People that are vaccinated, if they get COVID a second time, they’re not experiencing serious symptoms, 99%,” said Miami Mayor Francis Suarez. “Ninety percent, approximately, of the people who are being hospitalized right now in our hospital system are not vaccinated.”

As the new school year approaches, the debate over masks continues.

M-DCPS Superintendent Alberto Carvalho addressed the topic during an interview on CBS’ Face the Nation, Sunday morning.

“We’ll continue to be a district that’s oriented by the expert advice of professionals,” he said. “We hope to be able to negotiate a reopening of schools with protocols that provide protection for our students with masks while simultaneously avoiding financial consequences.”

