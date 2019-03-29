Local nonprofit No More Tears targeted by hackers

MIAMI (WSVN) - The owner of a South Florida charity is speaking out after her organization’s PayPal account was targeted by hackers.

No More Tears is a nonprofit that helps victims of sex trafficking and domestic violence. But now it is dealing with a crippling blow after founder and president Somy Ali said their PayPal account was hacked, and not for a small amount.

“It’s such a difficult mission, and for us to lose $2,500, it’s just such a major deal,” said Ali.

The leader said the loss of money is particularly devastating for her.

“This mission is my life, and it’s really sad for someone to do this to a charity,” said Ali. “It’s really, really heartbreaking.”

Ali said this all started last week, when she was receiving donations.

This all started last week, when Ali was receiving donations for the charity from friends.

Ali said she would receive emails that the donations were rolling in, but when she went to check the account, the money wasn’t there.

“They kept texting and saying, ‘Did you receive my $250, $300?’ But when I log into PayPal, there’s no money,” she said.

Ali called PayPal, and she said she was told there might be an email issue, and that they were going to look into it and get back to her.

“I called them, and [they said], ‘It’s not an email issue. Your website has been compromised, and someone has redirected what you are receiving to their PayPal account,'” she said.

Ali said she broke down once she realized that money was gone, and she has been reeling ever since.

Now she’s hoping to somehow recoup the losses.

“So PayPal, I asked them numerous times, will we get this money back? And they said, No. The likelihood is next to none,’” she said.

No More Tears’ web page is currently unavailable, but you can still donate by calling 954-324-7669 or via the Venmo acct @NOMORETEARS2007.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.