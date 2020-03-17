Local, national restaurants close dining rooms, focus on to-go orders

MIAMI (WSVN) - With the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, both local and national restaurant brands are focusing their attention on to-go orders, and they are closing their dining rooms as part of that focus.

Padrino’s Cuban Restaurant has been around for 40 years and three generations.

Diosdado Padrino and Candidad Rosa, his wife, began with their first restaurant in Hallandale Beach.

They handed the reigns over to Mario Padrino, their son, and now, his three children are owners hoping to manage the coronavirus crisis.

“We’re absolutely just trying to figure this out, see how we navigate these times,” owner Laura Padrino said. “There is no procedure, no rulebook. There’s nothing we can look to and say, ‘That’s how they did it before.'”

Although dining room sales are down 70%, Padrino said the restaurant will continue paying their staff at all six locations, and they will not have lay offs.

“One of those ways we’re trying to keep them occupied and just having income during this time is changing our focus from dine-in to carryout and delivery,” Padrino said.

Servers will now become drivers, and their locations will do curbside and carryout, similar to national franchises like Starbucks.

“To our employees, stay positive, we’ll make it through this,” Padrino said. “You’re part of our Padrino’s family, and we’re going to always have your back. To our guests, like I said, stay loyal, keep ordering.”

At a Fort Lauderdale Starbucks, there are no longer tables inside, and at Pollo Tropical, the chairs are not for sitting as dining in is no longer possible — drive-thru and pickup only.

It’s much of the same at Dunkin’ Donuts: no eating in.

During the lunchtime rush on Las Olas Boulevard, a lack of crowds could be seen, meaning people are heeding the warnings and staying away.

At a McDonald’s in Miami, take-out only signs could be seen with plenty of cars driving through. It was the same scenario at a nearby Taco Bell.

The restaurants hope these short-term changes will make a huge impact in the long run.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.