CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - There are a lot of fun things to this Forth of July weekend, and at one South Florida city, police will be testing a new device to help ensure everyone is safe.

All across South Florida cities are prepping for their Fourth of July celebrations. In some cases, it’s the first event held since the beginning of the pandemic.

In Coral Gables, upwards of 40,000 attendees are expected at the Biltmore’s Hotel Firework Extravaganza.

Coral Gables Police Department Chief Edward Hudak Jr., said this is the perfect time to launch their new pilot drone program.

“We can basically put eyes and ears on anything in the City of Coral Gables within two to three minutes,” said Hudak.

With the amount of people attending the celebration, Hudak said, the drones will be able to give a better vantage point to keep an eye on any dangerous situations.

“We will be able to have eyes over before the officers can even walk over to where it is at,” said Hudak. “Looking for missing children, there’s a lot of uses we think we can have.”

The drone program is said to only last two months, and then they will reassess.

Hudak said the departments top priority is people’s privacy, and they will be the only ones who have access to the data.

Also in Miami-Dade, Bayfront Park will host a Fourth of July Bash on the Bay in downtown Miami.

In Broward County, Fort Lauderdale will showcase fireworks by the water, along with family fun events.

Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis said the party will go well into the night.

“The B-52s will be performing in concert live, and that will be on the beach up until 9 o’clock, and we’re going to have a spectacular demonstration, right there on the beach,” said Trantalis.

In Hollywood, the city is preparing for their annual Beach Bash. The police department warned those coming to party to be aware and practice patience, as roads and some bridges will be closed to traffic.

For more information about Fourth of July events in Miami-Dade and Broward County, click here.

