Local leaders to host virtual town hall meeting

WEST PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida State Representative Shevrin Jones is set to host a virtual town hall meeting alongside Broward County Mayor Dale Holness and Miami Gardens Mayor Oliver Gilbert.

The town hall is set to be held at 3 p.m. on Monday.

The objective of the meeting is to address the “local response to the COVID-19 crisis.”

Holness is expected to discuss the challenges being faced in Broward County as well as address any questions regarding the cruise ships that have docked at Port Everglades.

Gilbert will discuss the events that have been cancelled in Miami Gardens and the options residents have in regards to testing.

They will also offer words of advice to the public on how to handle the pandemic.

