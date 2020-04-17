Local leaders prepare measures for reopening businesses

MIAMI (WSVN) - President Donald Trump announced the federal plan in place for reopening the country as they continue to fight the coronavirus. The final say, however, for when and how rests with state and local leaders.

Several businesses across South Florida are eager to reopen their stores and restaurants, but local leaders do not believe this will take place within the next few weeks.

“We’ll do it with the input of health professionals who will tell us this makes sense,” said Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber.

Across South Florida, the consensus is to keep current measures and stay at home orders in place.

“Any form of opening should be phased,” said City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez. “I also agree with another point that he made which is that the governors should also be empowered to make a lot of the decisions.”

Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis said the city is already looking at protocols for different businesses once city leaders and health professionals determine it’s safe to ease back some regulations.”

“I know, here in Fort Lauderdale, we have already started that task,” said Trantalis. “We’re looking to see how we can open some of our restaurants, some of our gyms.”

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said in a news conference Friday that what works for one part of the state may not work in others. He said he plans to work with mayors across South Florida to decide what’s best for the region.

“I’m going to work with them to figure out what they think makes the most sense, in terms of this next phase,” he said.

Other mayors said they are going to look to the counties for leadership. They said because the municipalities are so close to one another, they want to do things together to prevent a separate outbreak.

