Local leaders plead with the public to follow CDC guidelines ahead of holiday season

MIAMI (WSVN) - Local and national leaders are pleading with the public to help stop the spread of COVID-19 as the number of patients in South Florida hospitals continues to rise.

Healthcare workers across the nation are saying they’re exhausted and are stressing the importance of everyone doing their part to help stop the spread of the virus.

On Friday afternoon, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava hosted a virtual media conference to discuss the alarming rise in cases.

“We’re greatly concerned about overwhelming our healthcare system’s capacity to care for COVID patients,” she said. “Our hospital network in South Florida is one of the finest in the country and has done extremely well in dealing with this pandemic, but if we push our system to the limit when COVID cases spread too quickly, we will be at a breaking point.”

The conference comes after Florida surpassed one million total COVID-19 cases, according to the Florida Department of Health.

“Sixty days ago countywide, our hospitalization for COVID-positive patients were 341,” Dr. Peter Page, Miami-Dade County’s Chief Medical Officer, said. “Yesterday, the number was 815. That’s a 139% increase. Countywide, our ICU census for COVID-positive patients was 104. Yesterday, it was 164, a 58% increase, and the most challenging days may be ahead of us.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has also warned the public that the most difficult months of the pandemic are ahead of us.

“It is essential we all take steps in our own lives to protect our families and to protect our healthcare workers and first responders — those who are on the front lines every single day, fighting this virus for us.”

She also gave an update about her own experience dealing with the virus.

“Cold symptoms, some pressure in my chest, you know, this is a beast this thing but I’m not incapacitated, fortunately,” she said.

South Florida leaders are closely watching the number of local COVID-19 cases.

“I’m begging people to wear their masks and to take precautions during the holidays,” said Broward County Mayor Steve Geller. “We just had our Thanksgiving holidays, and our numbers are going up. We are afraid because people are scheduling Christmas parties, they’re getting together for Christmas, Hanukkah and Kwanzaa. On New Year’s, we know people are going to have a few drinks, and that’s going to lose their inhibitions and their masks.”

Geller also hosted a conference call with other mayors and recognized people are tired of the restrictions but urged everyone to keep up with safety measures to make sure numbers, including positivity rates, don’t skyrocket.

“I am terrified that by the beginning of January our numbers will certainly be in the double digits and possibly in the teens or even the 20s,” said Geller. “We are hoping to avoid this.”

Leaders nationwide are also keeping a close eye on valuable hospital space.

“Doctors, nurses, respiratory techs, they are tired,” said U.S. Rep. Raul Ruiz, D-Calif. “They are stressed. They are pushed to the limit.”

The Agency for Health Care Administration in Florida recorded 23% of adult ICU beds available in Broward County and 20% are available in Miami-Dade County.

At Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami, 14 ICU beds are available, or 7% availability.

“Please, understand that, that if we don’t change what we’re doing, we are in trouble,” said Dr. Michael Osterholm with President-elect Joe Biden’s Coronavirus Task Force. “We’re seeing over and over again more hospitals in this country are right on that edge of not being able to provide that care. That’s when the number of deaths will really go up.”

The FDA is set to review data for the Pfizer vaccine on Thursday. If approved, the vaccine could be available as soon as Dec. 15.

Moderna’s vaccine is also expected to be available sometime in December as well.

The priority groups for the initial vaccine distribution include residents of long-term care facilities, high-risk front line healthcare workers and individuals 65 and older and/or those who have significant co-morbidities.

As the holiday season approaches, the CDC recommends Americans stay at home and avoid traveling.

Levine Cava and other mayors in the region have sent a letter to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for local control when it comes to mask mandates and lockdown restrictions, but they have yet to hear back from the governor.

Those who still decide to travel are advised to get tested before and after.

