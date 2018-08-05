SWEETWATER, FLA. (WSVN) - A concerned South Florida community came together to rally for the well-being of the people of Nicaragua.

Local leaders joined forces with U.S. Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart, R-Fla., and members of South Florida’s Nicaraguan community in Sweetwater on Sunday to call for change in the Central American country, which is gripped by violence.

“We’re very grateful to the [Trump] administration for the sanctions that have been applied, but we think that more can be done and must be done,” said Diaz-Balart.

According to international human rights groups, more than 300 people in Nicaragua have died in clashes with government forces. The demonstrations and military crackdowns began several months ago, following the government’s decision to cut back on public assistance programs.

