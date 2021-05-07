Local leaders in Broward plead to DeSantis to move up election to fill Congressman Alcee Hastings’ seat

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - More calls are coming in for the governor to push up the date for the special election to fill the seat left vacant due to the passing of Congressman Alcee Hastings.

On Tuesday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis set the dates for the special primary election to take place in November and the general election to take place in January but critics say that leaves hundreds of thousands of Floridians unrepresented.

Critics also slam the move saying DeSantis’ move is political in an effort to fight back the majority that the Democrats have in Congress.

Hastings passed away last month leaving an empty seat in Congress and no representation for District 20, according to critics.

District 20 includes parts of central Broward and north towards Palm Beach County.

The Supervisor of Elections of Broward County and community leaders on Friday reiterated the delay is politically motivated.

“We should not have to stand here today to ask and beg the governor to change his mind and reset the tone of when voters have the opportunity to select who they want to represent them,” said Florida State Sen. Shevrin Jones.

“This governor’s notion to put the election off is not baffling but is certainly infuriating,” said Marsha Ellison, President of the Fort Lauderdale-Broward branch of the NAACP. “What it does is it leaves more than 800,000 people, Florida residents, without representation for nine months.”

“Reschedule the election, the primary election for August 31 and November the second,” said Healthcare Union Representative Cloreta Morgan. “This is the voice of the people. This is the message for you, Governor DeSantis. Act accordingly.”

7News has reached out to DeSantis for a comment but has not yet received a response.

The Supervisor of Elections in Broward said he has yet to receive an order from the governor for the dates he announced.

