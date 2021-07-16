VIRGINIA KEY, FLA. (WSVN) - A popular tourist site is once again open after being restored.

Local leaders unveiled the refurbished Virginia Key Seawall, located at 3801 Rickenbacker Causeway, Thursday morning.

The seawall has a new floating dock sitting over Lamar Lake and plenty of landscaping additions.

The kayak launch area has also been restored and is now open to the public.

