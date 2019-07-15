Local leaders hold workshop discussing proposals to solve South Florida’s traffic problems

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Local leaders held a workshop in Miami Beach to discuss a variety of proposals to solve South Florida’s day-to-day traffic problems.

In the Monday meeting, leaders discussed proposals that included six rapid transit routes in the Miami area and a proposed monorail that would connect Miami to Miami Beach.

“I think it’s necessary because, obviously, if you look at the streets, the kind of traffic problems that you have means that some kind of a mass transit solution was needed. It’s been needed for a long time,” Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez said.

“We have to figure out what to do about the terrible congestion that happens in our community, and the only way we’re going to do that is by coming up with solutions that make sense,” Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber said.

State lawmakers have expressed concerns over the casino company, Genting, which wants the contract for the monorail.

However, Gimenez stated that other companies will have the opportunity to bid on the construction of the transportation route.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.