Local leaders hold ribbon cutting ceremony for the Underline

MIAMI (WSVN) - Look out, Miami, there’s a new park in town that residents can check out.

On Friday, local leaders gathered for the ribbon cutting ceremony of The Underline.

The Underline is a 10-mile park that stretches from the Miami River in Brickell to the Dadeland South Metrorail Station. It utilizes the open space underneath Miami’s Metrorail tracks as a park.

“It’s services for people,” District Secretary James Wolfe said. “There’s a lot of activity you can do here on the Underline. You can use that bike trail. You can walk. You can bring your dog. There’s spaces to do different things. It’s a world-class facility for a world-class city.”

For now, only a half mile space was unveiled.

Once fully completed, the corridor will create more than 120 acres of open space for recreational activities.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.