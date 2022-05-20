MIAMI (WSVN) - An increase in the number of people testing positive for COVID-19, both in the Sunshine State and throughout Miami-Dade County, has sparked concern from local leaders.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava urged the public to be safe and to receive the COVID-19 vaccine to help stop the spread. She drove the point home by getting her second booster shot at Government Center in downtown Miami, Friday morning.

State health officials on Thursday reported more than 10,200 COVID cases and 33 deaths.

“As we’re seeing cases rise this is a serious virus — and people should get their vaccines, ’cause remember, the vaccine is going to show your body that part of the virus that the virus desperately needs in order to get into your system and replicate,” said Dr. Aileen Marty, an infectious disease expert at Florida International University.

Jackson Health System officials on Thursday confirmed they have tightened their visitation policy in response to the uptick in cases.

Levine Cava said Miami-Dade County is at a 17% positivity rate, but despite the increase in cases, there has not been a high rate of hospitalizations, serious illnesses or deaths, which the mayor attributes to the county having the highest rate of vaccinations in the Sunshine State.

“However, we are not out of the woods. The pandemic is still here,” she said. “We need to make sure that you have the tools and the resources that you need to protect yourselves and your loved ones and the whole community.”

Experts also warn people to be mindful of using rapid antigen tests because those tests may not always be extremely accurate.

“People who had their vaccine a long time ago, especially people over 50 who got their booster a long time ago or didn’t get a booster, they are very susceptible,” said Marty.

If a person has symptoms and they end up with a negative rapid test result, experts recommend to wait a few days to test once again, or to opt for a PCR test, which tends to be more accurate.

